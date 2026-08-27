PCB Takes on Sky Sports for airing Imran Khan’s sons interview during PAKvENG Lord’s Test

Pakistan Cricket Board lodged formal complaint with Sky Sports after Imran Khan’s sons, Kasim and Sulaiman, made serious claims about their father’s imprisonment and alleged treatment during a live broadcast of the Pakistan-England Test at Lord’s.

The broadcast at Lord’s erupted into controversy after Imran Khan’s sons appeared on Sky Sports during coverage of the Pakistan-England Test. Kasim Khan raised serious concerns about his father’s safety, alleging that authorities were continuing to keep Imran Khan behind bars and attempting to silence him.

Imran Khan has spent around three years in prison, including periods of solitary confinement. His lawyers have previously raised serious concerns about his detention conditions, while his sister has also alleged that he was subjected to mistreatment behind bars.

The controversy intensified after Imran Khan was recently transferred to hospital following a Supreme Court decision allowing him temporary release for medical treatment. He was subsequently returned to prison.

The specific grounds of the PCB complaint have not been made public. However, the dispute appears to be linked to Sky Sports giving Imran Khan’s sons a platform to discuss their father’s imprisonment and make allegations concerning the Pakistani government during live cricket coverage.

Sky Sports has acknowledged receiving the complaint, but has declined to comment. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has also been informed about the PCB’s concerns but has similarly declined to issue a statement. The controversy comes as Imran Khan’s health and prison conditions continue to draw international attention from prominent cricket figures.