No report of any confirmed coronavirus case in Pakistan, says Dr Zafar
Web Desk
08:40 AM | 27 Jan, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza has said that there is no report of any confirmed novel coronavirus case from any part of the country.

In a statement, he said utmost vigilance is being maintained and an Emergency Operation Cell at Federal Health Ministry is monitoring the situation round the clock.

The Special Assistant said thermos scanners and thermo Guns have been provided to well-trained health staff at airports in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to screen all passengers arriving via flights from China.

He said instructions have also been given to all major hospitals to make arrangements to receive possible cases of the virus and provide them necessary treatment.

