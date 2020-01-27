No report of any confirmed coronavirus case in Pakistan, says Dr Zafar
Share
ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza has said that there is no report of any confirmed novel coronavirus case from any part of the country.
In a statement, he said utmost vigilance is being maintained and an Emergency Operation Cell at Federal Health Ministry is monitoring the situation round the clock.
The Special Assistant said thermos scanners and thermo Guns have been provided to well-trained health staff at airports in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to screen all passengers arriving via flights from China.
He said instructions have also been given to all major hospitals to make arrangements to receive possible cases of the virus and provide them necessary treatment.
- Inflation, unemployment major challenges for government, says Sheikh ...09:24 AM | 27 Jan, 2020
- No report of any confirmed coronavirus case in Pakistan, says Dr Zafar08:40 AM | 27 Jan, 2020
-
- Hard times over, country heading towards progress, prosperity: PM ...11:47 PM | 26 Jan, 2020
- US consulate Lahore to start visa service; says CG Katherine Rodriguez11:30 PM | 26 Jan, 2020
- Agha Ali reacts to rumours with Hina Altaf04:19 PM | 25 Jan, 2020
- Brad Pitt takes ownership of mistakes that ruined his and Aniston's ...01:55 PM | 25 Jan, 2020
- PISA 2020: Sajal Aly bags nomination for ‘Best TV Actress’ award01:45 PM | 25 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019