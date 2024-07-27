Pakistan pays tribute to first Nishan-e-Haider recipient Captain Sarwar Shaheed

RAWALPINDI – Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar, Pakistan's first recipient of highest military honour Nishan-i-Haider is being remembered on 76th martyrdom anniversary.

On this day, Armed Forces of Pakistan, including Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Service Chiefs, honored Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed on his martyrdom anniversary, ISPR said.

Army's media wing also commended Captain Sarwar remarkable courage and steadfastness in protecting the homeland. It said the anniversary serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar was among those who sacrificed their lives soon after creation of Pakistan as the country faced its first war in Kashmir.

Born in 1910 in Gujar Khan, Sarwar joined forces in 1929 and served with distinction, eventually being promoted to captain in 1946.

In the year 1948, leading as a company commander, Sarwar Shaheen led his battalion in a mission in Kashmir, displaying exceptional bravery. He was martyred on July 27, 1948, while leading an attack against heavily fortified enemy positions.

In recognition of his valor, he was posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Haider in 1956. His legacy is honored by the nation on his martyrdom anniversary every year.