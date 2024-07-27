Search

Pakistan

Pakistan pays tribute to first Nishan-e-Haider recipient Captain Sarwar Shaheed

Web Desk
09:24 AM | 27 Jul, 2024
Pakistan pays tribute to first Nishan-e-Haider recipient Captain Sarwar Shaheed

RAWALPINDI – Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar, Pakistan's first recipient of highest military honour Nishan-i-Haider is being remembered on 76th martyrdom anniversary.

On this day, Armed Forces of Pakistan, including Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Service Chiefs, honored Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed on his martyrdom anniversary, ISPR said.

Army's media wing also commended Captain Sarwar remarkable courage and steadfastness in protecting the homeland. It said the anniversary serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan. 

Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar was among those who sacrificed their lives soon after creation of Pakistan as the country faced its first war in Kashmir. 

Born in 1910 in Gujar Khan, Sarwar joined forces in 1929 and served with distinction, eventually being promoted to captain in 1946.

In the year 1948, leading as a company commander, Sarwar Shaheen led his battalion in a mission in Kashmir, displaying exceptional bravery. He was martyred on July 27, 1948, while leading an attack against heavily fortified enemy positions.

In recognition of his valor, he was posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Haider in 1956. His legacy is honored by the nation on his martyrdom anniversary every year.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

10:02 AM | 27 Jul, 2024

US Senate Bill seeks to block security assistance to Pakistan

09:24 AM | 27 Jul, 2024

Pakistan pays tribute to first Nishan-e-Haider recipient Captain ...

09:02 AM | 27 Jul, 2024

Summer Vacations 2024 extended for Balochistan schools

10:27 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Which Pakistani city is ranked world's 2nd riskiest by Forbes Advisor?

09:59 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

British-Pakistani businessman appointed chairman of Overseas ...

09:25 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

What could be the petrol price in Pakistan from Aug 1, 2024?

Pakistan

08:16 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Foreigners can now travel free as Pakistan waives visa fee for 126 ...

08:49 AM | 26 Jul, 2024

Akbar Bugti’s grandson among five killed in Karachi’s DHA

10:03 AM | 25 Jul, 2024

Indian woman 'fakes identity' to meet husband in Pakistan

09:35 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

50,000 Pakistanis missing in Iraq after going for pilgrimages

12:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan seeks court protection against army custody in May 9 cases

10:41 AM | 25 Jul, 2024

Fuel tanker capsizes in Karachi's Baloch Colony Bridge, causing ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:19 AM | 27 Jul, 2024

Zone-IV Whites thrash Zone-V Whites in PCB Challenge Cup Intra District game

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 26 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up by Rs1,000 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 27 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 27, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.85 and selling rate is 303.95.

British Pound rate is 356.25 for buying, and 360.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.85 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.4  280.1 
Euro EUR 301.85  303.95
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.25  360.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.85  77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.95 186.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.85 205.85
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.5 204.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.70

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: