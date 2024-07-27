Pakistan pays tribute to first Nishan-e-Haider recipient Captain Sarwar Shaheed

RAWALPINDI – Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar, Pakistan's first recipient of highest military honour Nishan-i-Haider is being remembered on 76th martyrdom anniversary.
On this day, Armed Forces of Pakistan, including Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Service Chiefs, honored Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed on his martyrdom anniversary, ISPR said.
Army's media wing also commended Captain Sarwar remarkable courage and steadfastness in protecting the homeland. It said the anniversary serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan.
Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar was among those who sacrificed their lives soon after creation of Pakistan as the country faced its first war in Kashmir.
Born in 1910 in Gujar Khan, Sarwar joined forces in 1929 and served with distinction, eventually being promoted to captain in 1946.
In the year 1948, leading as a company commander, Sarwar Shaheen led his battalion in a mission in Kashmir, displaying exceptional bravery. He was martyred on July 27, 1948, while leading an attack against heavily fortified enemy positions.
In recognition of his valor, he was posthumously awarded the Nishan-e-Haider in 1956. His legacy is honored by the nation on his martyrdom anniversary every year.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 27, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.85 and selling rate is 303.95.
British Pound rate is 356.25 for buying, and 360.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.85 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.85
|303.95
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.25
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.85
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.85
|205.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
