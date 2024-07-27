US Senate Bill seeks to block security assistance to Pakistan

WASHINGTON – United States Republican Senator Marco Rubio proposed bill aimed at blocking security aid to Pakistan due to its alleged threats against India.

The contentious legislation called out Pakistan for alleged use of offensive tactics, including terrorism and proxy warfare against neighboring India. It also seeks to cut off Washington's financial aid to Pakistan if it is found to sponsor terrorism.

The bill aimed to strengthen US-India partnership to counter China's growing influence, emphasizing the need to boost strategic, diplomatic, economic, and military ties with India.

It further suggests treating New Delhi similarly to US allies such as Japan, Israel, South Korea, and NATO members for technology transfers. The bill also proposes a limited exemption for India from the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which would allow India to purchase Russian military equipment without triggering US sanctions.

The bill also called to expedite defense sales to India, increase military cooperation through a memorandum of understanding, and expand international military education and training programs with India.