Airline ticket prices may drop as Pakistan reduces jet fuel rates

ISLAMABAD – The government has reduced the price of jet fuel used by commercial aircraft by Rs7.15 per litre, providing relief to airlines amid efforts to lower operational costs.

Following the reduction, the new price of jet fuel has been set at Rs231.72 per litre. Reports said the cut is expected to reduce fuel expenses for airlines and may have a positive impact on the aviation sector.

The reduction comes after fluctuations in petroleum prices, while sources noted that jet fuel prices had been around Rs188 per litre before recent tensions in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to maintain the existing prices of petrol and high-speed diesel.

According to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division, petrol will continue to be sold at Rs299.50 per litre, while diesel will remain priced at Rs311.47 per litre.

However, the petroleum levy on diesel has been increased by Rs6.57 per litre, rising from Rs72.97 to Rs79.54 per litre.

The levy on petrol has also been raised by Rs0.39 per litre, increasing from Rs66.25 to Rs66.64 per litre.

The petroleum levy on kerosene oil has been kept unchanged at Rs20.36 per litre.