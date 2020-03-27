PM Imran launches ICT City App for 43 public services

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the ICT City App bringing government directly to people's doorstep and all city departments together.

The prime minister said in his Twitter message, "Today my government fulfilled another commitment when I launched the ICT City App bringing government directly to people's doorstep & all city departments together. This has become even more critical during this time of COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 43 different services are being provided online".

Incldng e-policing, emergency services, NIC, domiciles, passports, arms licenses, vehicle registration, token tax payments, birth & death certificates & other services. App will also allow rapid response by the Administration to shortages of goods incldng vital medical supplies. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 26, 2020

The prime minister said it had become even more critical during this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

Imran Khan said this App would end inconvenience caused to the citizens having to wait in long queues and numerous trips to government offices. "After a trial period in Islamabad we will introduce this service in other cities as well," he added.

He said the App would also allow rapid response by the administration to shortages of goods including vital medical supplies.

He said the City App's 43 services included e-policing, emergency services, NIC, domiciles, passports, arms licenses, vehicle registration, token tax payments, birth and death certificates and other services.