Pakistan strongly condemns another abhorrent act of desecration of Holy Quran in Denmark

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned yet another abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark.
The recurrence of such wilful and vile acts is a troubling manifestation of growing hatred, racism and phobia against Muslims and their faith, said Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra in a statement.
The repeated occurrence of such premeditated acts calls into question the efficacy of legal framework behind which Islamophobes hide and incite hatred with impunity.
The exercise of the right to freedom of expression cannot be used as a smokescreen to deliberately denigrate the Holy Scriptures or personalities of any religion.
We call on all States to develop legal deterrence with a view to preventing and prosecuting such acts, in line with the responsibilities and duties enshrined in international human rights law.
We also call upon the international human rights machinery to speak out against such intentional actions that constitute incitement to hate, discrimination and violence against Muslims solely because of their faith.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 27, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|23.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2,470
