PTI chief Imran Khan secures bail in seven cases from Islamabad High Court

ISLAMABAD – Ousted premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has secured bail from Islamabad High Court in seven cases registered at different police stations in the federal capital.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Hassan Aurangzeb took up the plea filed by the PTI chief seeking pre-arrest bail in multiple cases. In his plea, the former prime minister urged the court to stop the authorities from apprehending him in cases, which were said to be politically motivated.

During the hearing, the two-member bench questioned why the PTI chief did not appear before the trial courts. Khan’s counsel maintained that his client got protective bail from the Lahore High Court on March 17 and that he had arrived in the capital on March 18 but could not get bail from the Anti-Terrorism Court.

Khan, 70, also apprised the court that the South Asian nation was going through an unprecedented situation, and mentioned his life was in danger under current circumstances.

Earlier in the day, the defiant leader entered the court premises while a large number of Islamabad police personnel surrounded his bulletproof vehicle.

Khan appeared before the court to secure protective bail in at least seven cases registered against him at CTD police stations and other police stations related to violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex.

عمران خان کی گاڑی اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ کے دروازے پر موجود۔

Earlier in the day, Khan left for Islamabad after the party’s top officials and legal consultants exchanged views in a crucial meeting. Several leaders including Fawad Chaudhry have already departed for the federal capital with the PTI chief left with some of his aides and activists in a convoy.

Reports in local media suggest that the former premier is expected to plead for bail based on security concerns in the plea. Last week, Lahore High Court granted him interim bail in several cases until March 27 (today) and directed him to appear in the relevant court before the deadline.

چئیرمین عمران خان زمان پارک سے اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ کے لیے روانہ

Islamabad Police have made stringent arrangements in accordance with court orders and directed only relevant people to enter the court premises.

IGP Islamabad and other officials warned of action against those violating Section 144 in today’s hearing. Law enforcers will use legal methods without discrimination and full enforcement of the law will be implemented to avert any untoward incident.

