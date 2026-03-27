Bride arrested over aerial fire at wedding in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Police in Mandra arrested a bride over aerial firing during her wedding, while the groom escaped the scene.

Police took the action the incident, captured on video, went viral on social media.

Authorities received a tip-off about the bride, identified as Sana Shabbir, discharging a pistol at the wedding.

Police raided her home in the Gordha area and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with five shell casings and four live rounds.

The groom, Shehryar Ali, fled when he saw the police. During questioning, the bride revealed that the firearm belonged to her husband, but she was unable to provide a license for it.

A case has been registered against the couple for celebratory gunfire and possession of an unlicensed weapon, among other charges, under the supervision of ASI Wasim.

The recovered pistol, bullets, and shell casings have been sent to a Lahore laboratory for forensic testing.

Police said they are actively conducting raids to locate and apprehend the groom, and expect his arrest soon.