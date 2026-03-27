Gold prices drop for second day in row in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan on Friday saw another decline for second consecutive day in line with downward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola price plunged by Rs1,000 to reach Rs467,262.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs858, taking the new rate to Rs400,601 in local market.

In the international bullion market, per ounce rate fell by $10 with latest price hovering at $4,445.

The silver prices in Pakistan also recorded a dip with per tola rate settling at Rs7,454 after a decline of Rs30. The price of 10-gram stood at Rs6,390.