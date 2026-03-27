Good News for High-Octane fuel users as petrol price slashed by Rs200 per Liter

ISLAMABAD – High-octane petrol users across Pakistan have been feeling the pinch as prices soared to highest levels, reaching around Rs610 per liter at some pumps. The levy hike pushed costs even higher, putting owners of modern turbocharged and high-compression engine vehicles under serious financial strain.

Amid this surge, Saudi Arabia’s energy giant Aramco slashed price of high-octane petrol at its pumps in Pakistan, bringing it down from staggering Rs610 per liter to around Rs400 per liter, offering breather at a time when petrol prices have been a hot-button issue.

This dramatic reduction comes shortly after Pakistani government kept general petroleum prices stable but had hiked the levy on high-octane petrol from 100 to 300 per liter. After that increase, prices at various petrol pumps had skyrocketed to between 600 and 610 PKR per liter, while Pakistan State Oil recorded the price at around Rs589 per liter.

High-octane petrol is being used for vehicles with latest turbocharged and high-compression engines. Many newly imported or locally assembled cars in Pakistan perform optimally only on high-octane fuel, pushing its demand higher than ever.

Market insiders predict that this unprecedented move will not only provide substantial relief to motorists but is also likely to drive a surge in high-octane petrol usage across the country. For car owners relying on high-performance engines, this is nothing short of a game-changer.

Petrol Price in Pakistan