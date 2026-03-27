Holiday announced for March 28 in Lahore 

LAHORE – The city administration has declared a holiday in Lahore for March 28 on account of the annual Urs of Hazrat Madho Lal Hussain and Mela Chiraghan

.According to the official notification, all district offices will remain closed on the day of the festival.

Reports said the Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs had sent a request to the Punjab government for the local holiday in connection with the event.

Mela Chiraghan, observed annually with a regional holiday, is not only a religious occasion but also a vibrant expression of local culture and tradition.

The shrine of Hazrat Madho Lal Hussain (RA) attracts thousands of visitors during the festivities.

The event includes dazzling light displays, cultural performances, and various ceremonial activities, providing a significant boost to local commerce and trade in the surrounding area.