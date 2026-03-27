Is this woman walking naked on Lahore road in viral video?

LAHORE – A video circulating on social media showing two women walking on a Lahore road has sparked heated debate online over one woman’s attire.

The video’s caption claimed that one of the women was walking without trousers, drawing sharp criticism from several users.

کیا یہ اسلامی جمہوریہ پاکستان ہے

استغفر اللہ

یہ لاہور کی سڑکوں پر کیا ہو رہا ہے

ایک بے حیا عورت سڑکوں پر ننگی گھوم رہی ہے اور ادارے خاموش تماشہ بنے ہوئے ہیں

لعنتی کردار منہ پہ ماسک لگایا ہوا ہے نیچے سے ننگی گھوم رہی ہے pic.twitter.com/msxH8sYTEV — 💞Shazia💞 (@shazia__10) March 26, 2026

Some social media users criticized the woman, using strong language and blaming her for public indecency.

بے شرم جب کوئی ہاتھ ڈالتا ہے تو پھر روٹی پھرتی ہیں کسی نے عزت لوٹ لی — Alamgir Zeb (@AlamgirZeb132) March 26, 2026

Comments included accusations that the woman’s actions were inappropriate and suggestions that stricter measures should be taken.

یہ ساری دنیا کو ٹک ٹوک نے برباد کیا ہے لیکن حکومت ٹک ٹاک بند نہیں کر سکتی پتہ نہیں کیا مسئلہ ہے اس بغیرت عورت کو پکڑ کے جوتے مانے چاہیے — Asmavia Chaudhary🇵🇰 (@AsmaviaChaudhry) March 26, 2026

Others blamed platforms like TikTok for influencing behavior, expressing concern over public morality.

However, other users defended the woman, noting that she was wearing a standard outfit and that her clothing was widely accepted internationally.

پینٹ شرٹ پہنی ہے جو بلکل نارمل ہے ساری دنیا میں عام ہے کون سا کوئی بیکنی پہنی ہے جو آپ نے ان کو سرے سے ننگا بنا دیا ہے — sadia (@SPrettybanshee) March 26, 2026

One user pointed out that the woman was wearing skin leggings, highlighting that her attire was normal.

لیگنگ پہنی ہوئی ہے۔ — Tariq Alvi ووٹ کو عزت دو۔ (@TariqAlvi18) March 26, 2026

Leggings are close-fitting, stretchy garments designed to cover the legs, crafted from materials like cotton, spandex, polyester, or nylon.