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Is this woman walking naked on Lahore road in viral video?

By Our Correspondent
11:17 am | Mar 27, 2026
Is Woman Walking Naked On Lahore Road In Viral Video

LAHORE – A video circulating on social media showing two women walking on a Lahore road has sparked heated debate online over one woman’s attire.

The video’s caption claimed that one of the women was walking without trousers, drawing sharp criticism from several users.

Some social media users criticized the woman, using strong language and blaming her for public indecency.

Comments included accusations that the woman’s actions were inappropriate and suggestions that stricter measures should be taken.

Others blamed platforms like TikTok for influencing behavior, expressing concern over public morality.

However, other users defended the woman, noting that she was wearing a standard outfit and that her clothing was widely accepted internationally.

One user pointed out that the woman was wearing skin leggings, highlighting that her attire was normal.

Leggings are close-fitting, stretchy garments designed to cover the legs, crafted from materials like cotton, spandex, polyester, or nylon.

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Our Correspondent

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