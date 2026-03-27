Sindh introduces watermarking system to curb cheating in exams

KARACHI – The Sindh government has decided to implement a watermarking system to curb cheating in upcoming annual examinations.

During a review meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Universities Ismail Rahu, it was confirmed that exams will proceed as scheduled despite current challenges.

Over 1,600 examination centers have been set up across the province.

In Karachi, intermediate exams will begin on April 25 and matric exams on April 7, while in the Sukkur division, matric exams start March 30 and intermediate exams on April 15.

The watermarking system will allow authorities to quickly identify any leaked papers.

Additionally, a provincial-level complaint cell will monitor exam centers to ensure transparency.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, annual matric exams have begun with over 2.79 million candidates participating.

The province has set up 4,092 centers, 247 of which are designated sensitive. CCTV cameras have been installed in 383 centers, and 45,844 supervisors have been deployed to maintain security and oversight.