06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2019
Dutch Queen Maxima spends eventful day in Lahore
LAHORE – Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, United Nations Secretary General's Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for Inclusive Finance for Development, on Wednesday spent an eventful and busy day on the last leg of her visit in the Punjab capital.

Upon her arrival here, she visited Bykea, a Pakistani company providing mobile application based services for transportation, logistics and cash on delivery payments.

Queen Maxima interacted with a group of Bykea users and appreciated the success stories, profiling and approaches to the concept. The group members apprised the honourable guest Queen Maxima about their experiences, expertise and financial inclusion with the Bykea.

Earlier, Bykea Pakistan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muneeb Maayr and employees accorded a warm welcome to the Queen on her arrival and briefed about the vision, performance, evaluation criteria and social impacts of the company. The Bykea employees and clients clicked a group picture with the Queen on the occasion.

Separately, the Queen visited Teez Financial Services, a financial technology (Fintech) startup, which was an instant small amount loan provider for short term through its mobile application to its subscribers.

The next stop was a merchant shop powered by Finja, a financial technology (fintech) startup, where she was given a briefing on the usage of digital technology for financing small businesses by Finja Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Qasif Shahid.

Queen Maxima appreciated the idea of the company which was financing more than 700 small merchants in the city. The Shopkeeper and Finja staff also clicked a group picture with Queen Maxima .

Moreover, the next thing on the itinary of Queen Maxima was GharPar, a mobile app and web based solution providing women with high quality, hygienic, and timely at-home beauty services. The Queen was briefed about functioning, products and services of the company. The Queen also met with the trainee girls at the facility and inquired about their learning experiences.

Queen Maxima is visiting Pakistan in her capacity as UNSGSA for Inclusive Finance for Development.

As UNSGSA since 2009, she is actively engaged worldwide in promoting access of individuals and enterprises to financial services at a reasonable cost, with the aim of improving economic and social development opportunities.

