‘Terror Sponsorship No Longer Acceptable’, Pakistan tells Afghan Taliban

ISLAMABAD – Terror-hit Pakistan has drawn hard line with Afghan Taliban, warning that continued harboring of terrorists inside Afghanistan will no longer be tolerated, security sources revealed.

As both sides hold second round of dialogue in Turkish capital, Pakistani delegation delivered final and uncompromising message, demanding verifiable action to dismantle militant networks responsible for cross-border attacks.

Taliban delegation’s responses were “detached from reality”, a stance Pakistan views as deeply troubling. “Their arguments make little sense given the facts on the ground”.

Afghan Taliban appear to be acting under outside influence or pursuing a hidden agenda, one that jeopardizes not only Afghanistan’s peace but also the stability of Pakistan and the entire region.

Overall, the atmosphere of dialogue was not smooth, with Pakistani officials making it clear that any further progress depends entirely on the Taliban’s willingness to change course. “The message from Islamabad is clear, stop the terror, or face isolation”.

On the other hand, explosive violence once again rocked Pakistan-Afghanistan border, and five Pakistani soldiers were martyred while 25 militants dead, just hours after both nations’ delegations landed in Istanbul for urgent peace talks.

Heavily armed militants stormed across from Afghan territory into Kurram and North Waziristan over weekend, triggering intense gun battles. Islamabad blasted Taliban government for “turning a blind eye” to terrorists operating freely from its soil, accusing Kabul of failing to rein in extremist groups.

Such incidents raise serious doubts” about Afghanistan’s commitment to fighting terror. Taliban, however, has stayed silent though it routinely denies harbouring fighters and instead accuses Pakistan of illegal cross-border air strikes that violate Afghan sovereignty.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister also warned that ceasefire is barely holding and that failure in Istanbul could push Islamabad toward “open war.”