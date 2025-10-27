Holiday in UAE on November 3, 2025 for Flag Day?

DUBAI – United Arab Emirates will mark its 13th Flag Day on November 3, a special day celebrating national pride and unity.

As Emiratis are expecting long weekend, November 3 is not public holiday, citizens and residents across the country are encouraged to participate in flag-hoisting ceremonies at offices, schools, parks, and public spaces.

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum urged all residents to raise flag at 11 a.m. together. “Flag Day is the moment to renew our pledge of loyalty to the homeland, express our love for our land, and proudly raise the flag, which represents our sovereignty and unity,” he said.

Flag Day was first celebrated in 2013 to honor the birthday of then-President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who assumed the presidency in 2004. Since then, November 3 has become an annual occasion to demonstrate the UAE’s solidarity, love, and pride for the nation.