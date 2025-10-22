UAE suspends Work, Tourist Visas for These Countries; Is Pakistan on the List?

DUBAI – United Arab Emirates (UAE) suspended all new work and tourist visa applications for citizens of several countries, including Uganda, Sudan, Somalia, Cameroon, Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen, Lebanon, and Bangladesh.

The ban leaves many travelers and workers in uncertainty, though those who already hold valid visas are unaffected and may continue their stay.

While UAE remained silent on reasons, reports point to security issues and diplomatic tensions as possible triggers for the unprecedented move. The suspension has sparked concern among citizens and businesses relying on foreign labor from the affected nations.

Despite rumors, Pakistanis are not banned from applying for UAE visas. However, applicants may face tighter scrutiny and longer processing times due to new immigration checks.

Earlier this year, UAE introduced five-year multiple-entry visa for Pakistanis, with officials reassuring that “visa issues have been resolved.”

UAE’s abrupt visa suspension signals a shift in immigration policy, leaving travelers from the affected countries in limbo. Pakistani applicants are advised to ensure all documents are accurate and complete to avoid delays. Observers say the move could reflect a growing emphasis on security and stricter border control in the Gulf nation.

This decision sparked widespread debate online, with many questioning whether other countries might face similar restrictions in the near future.