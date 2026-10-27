Kashmiris observe Black Day to mark 79 years since Indian troops entered Srinagar

Kashmiris across the world are observing Black Day on Tuesday to mark 79 years since Indian troops entered Srinagar on October 27, 1947, with protests and demonstrations planned on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC), in Pakistan and abroad.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other pro-independence organisations have called for a complete shutdown in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Demonstrations are also planned to draw international attention to the longstanding dispute and demand the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

Kashmiris and Pakistan regard the arrival of Indian troops in Srinagar as the beginning of an illegal occupation that disregarded the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The anniversary is observed each year as Black Day.

Kashmiris living in different countries are also organising rallies to call for a peaceful settlement of the dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

In Muzaffarabad, a march towards the LoC is planned along Srinagar Highway. Participants are also expected to hold a protest in Hattian Bala, in Jhelum Valley district.

Dar calls for international efforts

In his Black Day message, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said the Kashmir dispute remained unresolved despite the passage of nearly eight decades.

He called for effective international efforts to address the issue and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to raising the concerns of the Kashmiri people at international forums.

Dar reiterated Pakistan’s support for the Kashmiri people and their demand for a resolution of the dispute.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also condemned India’s control over occupied Jammu and Kashmir in her message, describing October 27 as a dark chapter in history.

She said the Kashmir dispute was a matter of international concern and reaffirmed solidarity with the Kashmiri people, saying Pakistan would continue to support their struggle.