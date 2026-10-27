Sajal Aly, Aiman Khan, Zara Noor Abbas steal the show at LAAM Fashion Week 2026

Lahore witnessed four days of fashion, glamour and celebrity appearances aswrapped up on October 26, leaving fashion lovers captivated by stunning couture collections and star-studded runway moments.

The fashion extravaganza brought together some of Pakistan’s leading designers, celebrated actors and fashion enthusiasts under one roof, highlighting the country’s evolving fashion landscape and its growing international appeal.

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The grand finale proved particularly spectacular, with popular showbiz personalities including Aiman Khan, Sajal Aly, Saboor Aly, Nameer Khan and Zara Noor Abbas stealing the spotlight in striking designer creations. Each celebrity brought a distinct fashion statement to the runway, combining contemporary trends with traditional craftsmanship and adding a touch of glamour to the closing celebrations.

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Aiman Khan turned heads in an elegant outfit by Erum Khan Couture, effortlessly carrying a sophisticated look that reflected the designer’s signature aesthetic.

Sajal Aly was another major attraction, making a graceful appearance in a creation by Jugnu Studios. Her refined styling and effortless charm made her one of the standout personalities at the event.

Meanwhile, Saboor Aly impressed fashion enthusiasts with her stylish ensemble by Maria Osama, bringing a refreshing blend of elegance and modern fashion to the glamorous evening.

Nameer Khan took to the runway representing Eden Robe. His confident appearance further elevated the energy of the show, joining the impressive lineup of celebrities celebrating Pakistani fashion. Zara Noor Abbas brought a distinctly royal flavour to the grand finale with her magnificent Mughal-inspired outfit by Haseens Official.

LAAM Fashion Week 2026 also highlighted the growing relationship between fashion, technology and online shopping in Pakistan. The country’s leading multi-brand fashion e-commerce platforms, established itself as a digital marketplace connecting Pakistani designers and local clothing brands with customers around the world.