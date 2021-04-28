PM Imran vows to bring Balochistan at par with other provinces

QUETTA – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government was focused on bringing a revolution of prosperity in Balochistan through projects of infrastructure and human development.

Addressing here at the groundbreaking of three roads under National Highway Authority (NHA), the prime minister said Balochistan had been long neglected in the past and the government would take every step to minimize the suffering of locals.

Imran Khan said despite financial constraints, his government was committed to divert funds towards the development of Balochistan.

The prime minister who arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit launched the projects including construction of 162-kilometre Ziarat Harnai road, the 23-kilometer dualization of Quetta Western Bypass (N-25) and construction of 11-kilometer Dera Murad Jamali Bypass (N-65).

The prime minister mentioned that compared with the 1,100 kilometres roads constructed by previous governments in 15 years, his government completed 3,300 km in two-and-a-half years.

He said the entire area along the western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be developed. He regretted that had serious steps taken in past, the country would have undergone immense development.

He termed ‘elite capture’ responsible for economic divided in the society and stressed the need for a model of development for all, including rich and poor.

Imran Khan said Balochistan suffered apathy of previous rulers who had the mindset to ignore the province. However, he said, his ideology was about making Pakistan rise by uplifting its weaker segments.

He said China’s development and its strategy to bring people out of poverty was exemplary and added that Pakistan could learn from the same model.

He mentioned that after Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, the government was expanding the network of Rs 0.1 million health insurance per household in Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan, and said the same would be discussed with the coalition government of Balochistan.

He said the project of direct subsidy to farmers on seeds and fertilizer under Kisan Card had been launched while 80 percent data of deserving families had been registered for Ehsaas socio-welfare programme.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan said during last 15 years, the previous governments left several development projects in tandem, while the incumbent was focused on their completion.

He emphasised on enhanced connectivity of Quetta with Naseerabad and Sibbi through dualization to facilitate farmers and traders from adjoining areas.

The prime minister was also given a briefing on the overall situation of Balochistan and the development projects.