Goat, bull prices in Pakistan ahead of Eidul Azha 2026

ISLAMABAD – As Muslims worldwide prepare to observe Eidul Azha with the sacrificial tradition of “Qurbani,” prices of livestock across Pakistan recorded a significant increase amid rising demand and inflation.

Last year, a goat yielding roughly 25 kilograms of meat was priced between Rs50,000 and Rs60,000.

This year, the same category is being sold for Rs60,000 to Rs70,000. Larger and premium goats, previously priced around Rs150,000, are now going for approximately Rs160,000.

Cattle prices have also been affected. Last year, a good-quality bull weighing around three maunds cost between Rs180,000 and Rs200,000.

While livestock numbers in markets are high due to border closures preventing exports, the expected price may remain below Rs200,000 this year. Mosques have set a price of Rs28,000 to Rs32,000 per share for bulls divided into seven parts for communal Qurbani.

Major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad host hundreds of cattle farms where animals are raised throughout the year for Eid sales.

On these farms, premium bulls can cost anywhere between Rs500,000 to Rs5 million, with some rare bulls in Karachi priced over Rs10 million, reflecting a steady year-on-year increase.