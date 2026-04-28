Govt ends licensing requirement for small solar net-metering users up to 25kW

ISLAMABAD – In a major relief for solar consumers, the government has abolished the licensing requirement for net-metering solar users with systems of 25 kilowatts or less.

According to reports, on the special directive of Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Owais Ahmed Khan Leghari, the Power Division requested the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to remove the licensing condition for solar consumers using net-metering systems of 25 kilowatts and below.

NEPRA approved the request, officially ending the license requirement for eligible solar users. The regulatory authority has also issued a formal notification in this regard.