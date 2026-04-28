Iran ready to share ‘Battle-Tested Defense Power’ with Pakistan, SCO allies amid war with US

Iran Deputy Defence Minister Reza Talaei-Nik made remarks during an SCO defence ministers’ meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Talaei-Nik referred to Iran’s recent confrontation with the US and Israel between late February and early April, calling it a period of intense military escalation. During that conflict, Iran launched multiple waves of drones and missiles targeting US military bases across the region as well as Israeli sites. He also claimed Iranian forces intermittently shot down US aerial assets, mainly drones, over Iranian airspace.

He said Iran is prepared to pass on what he called lessons from “America’s defeat” to other SCO member states.

The meeting in Bishkek also saw diplomatic activity on the sidelines, where Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif met with Iran’s deputy defence minister, along with defence ministers from China, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan. Pakistan’s ambassador Altamash Wazir accompanied the Pakistani delegation during these engagements.

Separately, Talaei-Nik has recently held talks with defence officials from Russia and Belarus, with both Moscow and Minsk reportedly signalling continued interest in strengthening military cooperation with Tehran.

Despite a ceasefire announced earlier this month that temporarily halted the Iran–US–Israel confrontation, tensions remain unresolved, as broader efforts to secure a lasting settlement to the two-month conflict have reportedly stalled.