Iran ready to share ‘Battle-Tested Defense Power’ with Pakistan, SCO allies amid war with US

TEHRAN – US and Iran are in an unprecedented standoff with a fragile ceasefire in place, and a “war” scenario still exists as Tehran blocked shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, countered by US blockade on Iranian ships, stalling peace talks, and in recent developments, both sides started indirect negotiations via Pakistan and other countries.
Amid these negotiations, Iran is ready to share its defensive weapons expertise with “independent countries,” especially members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).