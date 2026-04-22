Iran praises Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts for regional peace

TEHRAN – Iran has appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts for establishing peace in the region and said that it values Pakistan’s efforts made to bring an end to the war.

Iranian spokesperson Ismail Baghaei also revealed that the U.S. naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz is still in place, which he described as an act of aggression.

He said that the recent firing by the U.S. Navy on an Iranian vessel, followed by its seizure, is a violation of the ceasefire.

The spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ismail Baghaei, stated that Iran views Pakistan’s efforts and measures for establishing peace with great appreciation.

He made it clear that Iran is prepared to defend its sovereignty and to respond to any aggression or threat.

It is worth noting that in April, Pakistan hosted high-level direct talks between Iran and the United States for the first time since the 1979 Iranian Revolution; however, the second round of negotiations could not take place.

Iran refused to participate in the second round of talks, accusing the United States of violating the ceasefire. Following this, President Trump postponed the visit of the U.S. delegation to Pakistan and announced an extension of the ceasefire.

President Trump also stated that there had been a plan to attack Iran after it refused to join the second round of negotiations, but this was called off at the request of Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the U.S. President, the extension of the ceasefire was also made at the request of Pakistan’s leadership, until a consensus is reached between Iran’s military and political leadership regarding the Strait of Hormuz.