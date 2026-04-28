Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Saman Rafat among several judges Transferred

ISLAMABAD – Judicial Commission of Pakistan approved key transfers of senior judges, amid reshuffle in the seniority structure of the superior courts.

As per media reports, Justice Kayani, currently the senior-most judge of the Islamabad High Court, has been transferred to the Lahore High Court amid changes in the judicial hierarchy, as his position in the seniority list will drop to number 12 following the transfer.

The decision, reportedly taken on a majority basis, has drawn attention due to its potential implications for administrative control and future judicial appointments within the Lahore High Court.

Commission also approved the transfer of Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz to the Sindh High Court. Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court Sarfraz Dogar has withdrawn the earlier recommendation regarding the transfer of Justice Arbab Tahir and Justice Khadam Somro, stopping their proposed relocation.

Judicial Commission still proceeded to approve Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz’s transfer despite broader deliberations surrounding multiple proposed judicial movements.