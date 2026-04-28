PCB announces match officials PSL 11 qualifiers, eliminators

KARACHI – The Playing Control Teams for the 28 April Qualifier, 29 April Eliminator 1 and 1 May Eliminator 2 of the HBL Pakistan Super League 11 have been appointed, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

Member of ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees Sir Richard Richardson will lead the Playing Control Team for the Qualifier between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi. Earlier he made his HBL PSL debut as Match official on 15 April and will bow out for this season having officiated 10 games.

Christopher Gaffaney of New Zealand will be joined by Alexander Wharf of England as on-field Umpire for the Qualifier. Both are part of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires.

Faisal Khan Aafreedi, ICC International Panel Umpire, will serve as the third Umpire, while PCB’s National Elite Panel Umpire Zulfiqar Jan will be the fourth Umpire for the all-important 41st HBL PSL 11 match.

Roshan Mahanama of Sri Lanka will lead the Playing Control Team in the both the Eliminators. He has the honour of officiating in all 11 HBL PSL seasons and his tally of games as Match Referee in the league currently stands at 127.

In the Hyderabad Kingsmen v Multan Sultans Eliminator 1 in Lahore, ICC Elite Panel Umpire Shahid Saikat from Bangladesh will join ICC Emerging Panel Umpire Asif Yaqoob as on-field Umpire, while Rashid Riaz Waqar of ICC Emerging Panel of Umpires will be the third Umpire. Nasir Hussain of ICC International Panel of Umpires will perform duties as the fourth Umpire.

The Eliminator 2 on 1 May between winner of Eliminator 1 and losing team of Qualifier will be officiated on-field by ICC Elite Panel Umpires Ahsan Raza and Shahid Saikat, while Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz will carry out the duties of third and fourth Umpire, respectively.

The Match officials for the highly-anticipated 3 May final will be announced in due course.