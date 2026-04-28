Power Division shares update on electricity loadshedding during night hours

ISLAMABAD – The Power Division has stated that a shortage of LNG is preventing electricity generation from power plants with a combined capacity of 5,000 megawatts. T

A spokesperson added that once LNG becomes available and water discharge from dams increases, the nighttime power shortfall will be resolved.

Speaking on the electricity situation during peak hours on the night of April 27, the spokesperson said that increased water discharge from the Tarbela Dam during nighttime raised hydropower output to 6,000 MW. The total hydropower capacity of the country stands at 11,500 MW.

Additionally, some power plants saw improved electricity production due to local gas supplies, and 100 MW were easily added to the grid, while 500 MW could be transmitted from southern regions.

The spokesperson further noted that electricity distribution companies implemented load management for one to two hours during peak night hours.

However, the rise in hydropower output limited load management to under two hours despite high demand. In areas with high losses, economic load management policies are being applied, which do not affect peak-hour load management.