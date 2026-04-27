Psl Introduces First Ever Pashto Commentary

LAHORE – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has decided to introduce cricket commentary in the Pashto language for the first time, which is being described as a unique and welcome step for cricket fans.

According to details, Pashto commentary has been launched in collaboration with Peshawar Zalmi. Under this new initiative, Pashto commentary will be broadcast on a digital platform during Zalmi’s remaining matches in the event. The aim is to bring fans from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pashto-speaking communities closer to the game.

Meanwhile, important matches in the Pakistan Super League continue, where Peshawar Zalmi will face Islamabad United in a qualifier match tomorrow. A win in this match will take Zalmi directly to the final, while a defeat will give them another chance in the eliminator stage.

The final of PSL 11 will be played on May 3 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, where the two best teams of the tournament will compete for the title.