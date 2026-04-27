Latest

Cricket

PSL introduces first-ever Pashto commentary

By Web Desk
12:01 am | Apr 28, 2026
Psl Introduces First Ever Pashto Commentary

LAHORE – The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has decided to introduce cricket commentary in the Pashto language for the first time, which is being described as a unique and welcome step for cricket fans.

According to details, Pashto commentary has been launched in collaboration with Peshawar Zalmi. Under this new initiative, Pashto commentary will be broadcast on a digital platform during Zalmi’s remaining matches in the event. The aim is to bring fans from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pashto-speaking communities closer to the game.

Meanwhile, important matches in the Pakistan Super League continue, where Peshawar Zalmi will face Islamabad United in a qualifier match tomorrow. A win in this match will take Zalmi directly to the final, while a defeat will give them another chance in the eliminator stage.

The final of PSL 11 will be played on May 3 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, where the two best teams of the tournament will compete for the title.

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Related News

Search now