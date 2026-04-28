Sindh braces for heatwave till May 3 as Karachi temperatures soar

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for upper and central districts of Sindh, warning that daytime temperatures are expected to rise 4 to 6 degrees above normal from today (April 28) until May 3.

Most areas of the province are likely to experience hot, dry, and intense conditions.

Districts including Jamshoro, Dadu, Benazirabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sanghar, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Jacobabad, Larkana, and Sukkur are expected to see temperatures above the seasonal average.

Karachi, located in lower Sindh, will not experience the heatwave but may see daytime temperatures reaching up to 36°C until Thursday.

The department noted that humidity levels up to 60% may make the heat feel more severe than actual temperatures.

Meanwhile, early Tuesday, various parts of Lahore received light to heavy rainfall, creating a pleasant atmosphere. Thunderstorms were reported in northern districts including Gilgit-Baltistan, Gujrat, Lodhran, Vehari, Burewala, Rahim Yar Khan, and Rajanpur.

In Jahania, three people were injured when a wall collapsed during the rainfall. Low-lying areas in Qambar Shahdadkot, Sukkur, and Shikarpur were flooded due to heavy rains, while Ghotki and Ubaro experienced light rain following strong winds.

The meteorological department predicts that most of the country will remain hot and dry today, although isolated rainfall may occur in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.