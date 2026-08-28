PUBG Mobile Creator Farooq Ahmad YT is no more!

PUBG Mobile community has been left stunned after reported death of action game creator Farooq Ahmad YT, with fellow gaming personalities and thousands of fans taking to social media to mourn his passing.

Farooq Ahmad YT, a big name in PUBG Mobile content-creation scene, breathed his last recently, triggering an immediate wave of tributes from fellow creators.

Among those sharing news of his death were Falak PUBG, Dictator YT, Staranonymous Baba OP and Crypto PUBG, along with other members of the gaming community. While news of Farooq Ahmad YT’s passing has been widely shared by members of the PUBG Mobile community, the exact cause and circumstances of his death have not been publicly confirmed.

Further details are awaited as fans and fellow creators continue to pay tribute to the popular PUBG Mobile personality.

Condolences pouring in

Farooq amassed quite big online following through his PUBG Mobile videos, attracting around million subscribers on YouTube. His Instagram profile further identified him as an Official PUBG MOBILE Partner and PUBG MOBILE Canadian Ambassador, highlighting his standing within the game’s creator ecosystem.

PUBG Mobile’s most valuable accounts

Farooq Ahmad became particularly popular for showcasing his highly valuable PUBG Mobile account and extensive collection of rare in-game content.

His channel featured videos centred around expensive UC purchases, rare items, weapon upgrades and premium account inventories, giving viewers a glimpse into some of the game’s most sought-after digital assets.

One of his notable uploads, titled “World Most Expensive & Dream PUBG MOBILE Account Inventory,” focused on his impressive collection and further cemented his reputation among PUBG Mobile enthusiasts.

Farooq had remained active within the PUBG Mobile community and had recently hosted a watch party for the PUBG Mobile World Cup on his YouTube channel.

His continued presence in the gaming scene has made the news of his reported death particularly shocking for followers who had been regularly watching his content.