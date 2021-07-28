Honda rolls out new model of City variant tomorrow

11:27 PM | 28 Jul, 2021
Honda rolls out new model of City variant tomorrow
KARACHI – Honda Atlas is all set to unveil the new model of its top selling City’s tomorrow (July 29) with new price of the variant.

The car will be available in five variants that include 1.2L Automatic Transmission (AT), 1.2L Manual Transmission (MT), 1.5L Standard, 1.5L Aspire AT and 1.5L MT, according to reports.

A dealership of the company said that they have received huge numbers of orders for the upcoming model, which is yet to roll out.

Earlier this month, Honda Atlas Cars Limited announced a cut in the prices of their cars except City variant.

The development came after the government’s decision to reduce taxes on vehicles and facilitate the auto sector.

“Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited is grateful to the Government of Pakistan for taking a keen interest in facilitating the auto industry and for undertaking measures for the betterment of the industry as well as its consumers,” statement by the automaker read.

The prices of Civic and BR-V variants have been reduced by up to Rs135,000 while the new prices will be implemented from July 1, 2021.

Honda has reduced the price of Civic’s Turbo variant by Rs135,000 to Rs4.56 million while the prices of Civic 1.8 and Oriel have been reduced by Rs115,000 to Rs3.61 million and Rs3.86 million, respectively.

The new price of BRV stands at Rs3.37 million after a cut of Rs105,000 in its price.

