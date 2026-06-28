Kashmir Protest front fractures as Traders, Transporters end 20-Day Shutdown

MUZAFFARABAD — AJK capital Muzaffarabad witnessed shutter down strikes, silent transport hubs and growing uncertainty but traders and transport operators in Azad Kashmir announced ending 20-day strike from Sunday.

The agitators said the movement they had joined to secure cheaper flour and electricity had “taken a different direction” that they could no longer support. Their decision shows first major public split within a protest movement that has brought much of the region to a standstill and left authorities and demonstrators locked in an increasingly bitter confrontation.

Gohar Kashmiri, vice chairman of the Central Traders Association said their objective was to secure affordable flour and electricity for ordinary people. After governments of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir approved a Rs72 billion subsidy package, that goal was achieved. Now, constitutional issues have been added without consulting traders.

While traders in Muzaffarabad prepare to reopen their businesses, thousands of protesters continue to occupy areas around Rawalakot, where a curfew remains in force. Internet services have been suspended across much of the region for nearly three weeks, mobile networks continue to operate only partially, and fuel shortages have added another layer of hardship for residents.

The traders formally distanced themselves from the banned Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), the group that has led the protests. But the move has quickly become another flashpoint.

Market Traders Association President Raja Abrar Mustafa said that constitutional issues, including refugee representation in the Legislative Assembly, should be resolved through parliament rather than protests. He also condemned reports of anti-Pakistan slogans allegedly raised during demonstrations in Rawalakot, saying such actions would only benefit India’s narrative.

Transport Operators Union President Khawaja Azam Rasool insisted transporters would never support any campaign directed against Pakistan or its armed forces. Referring to Pakistan’s assistance following the devastating 2005 earthquake, he urged young protesters to “stay away from those working on someone else’s agenda.”

In Neelum Valley, where a sit-in ended earlier this week, residents say fuel is now being sold on the black market for between Rs500 and Rs800 per litre. The government acknowledged that restrictions on fuel supplies formed part of its security strategy, while denying allegations that police have blocked food trucks from entering the region.

The government banned the Joint Awami Action Committee and announced rewards for information leading to the arrest of four senior leaders, including Shaukat Nawaz Mir. Hundreds of criminal cases have been registered over violence that erupted after June 5, while numerous individuals have reportedly been placed on Pakistan’s Fourth Schedule watch list. Lists have also been prepared for disciplinary action against government employees, serving military personnel and retired soldiers accused of supporting the demonstrations.