COVID-19: Pakistan establishes Command & Control Center set up for inter-provincial coordination
Web Desk
08:40 AM | 28 Mar, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The government has established a Command and Control Center for effective coordination among the federal and provincial governments to control and limit the spread of coronavirus epidemic.

While briefing high-level meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated this by adding that the provinces have been asked to nominate their representatives so that they can work in tandem through a standardized mechanism.

He said that keeping a balance between lockdown and provision of basic necessities of life to public was stressed in the meeting.

He said the NCC also decided to put in place protective measures for health worker who remained a front-line defence.

