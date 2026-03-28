Air Travel Chaos continues as over 50 Flights cancelled amid Middle East War Tensions

KARACHI – Air travel in Pakistan is in turmoil, with over 50 flights cancelled and around 50 delayed as the US-Israel-Iran conflict continues to disrupt regional airspace on Saturday.

Several flights from major airports, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, were cancelled today. In Karachi, 16 flights to Middle Eastern destinations were grounded, while 15 others experienced delays. From Lahore, eight flights to cities such as Kuwait City, Doha, and Dubai were cancelled, with seven more delayed.

Islamabad faced 15 cancellations and 20 delays, while Peshawar recorded 10 cancellations to destinations including Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. Two flights from Multan were also called off.

The disruptions are linked to ongoing airspace closures in several Middle Eastern countries since the outbreak of the Iran war, which has already resulted in over 2,600 flight cancellations between Pakistan and the region.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, warning travelers that uncertainty in Middle Eastern airspace may continue to impact schedules in the coming days.