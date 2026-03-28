Gold price hits Rs472,000 per Tola amid $48 surge in global markets

KARACHI – Gold prices jumped higher in Pakistan over weekend, as per tola rates soared by Rs4,800, pushing it to whopping Rs472,062. while 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs4,116, now standing at Rs404,717.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Metal Unit Change New Price Gold Per tola +4,800 472,062 Gold 10 grams +4,116 404,717 Gold International +$48 $4,493 per ounce Silver Per tola -30 7,454

The surge mirrors global trends, with gold prices climbing $48 to $4,493 per ounce in the international market, signaling renewed strength after a brief slump.

On the international stage, silver was trading at $69.70 per ounce. Locally, silver prices slipped slightly, with per tola silver dropping Rs30 to Rs7,454 and 10 grams falling by Rs26 to Rs6,390.