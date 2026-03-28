Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold, Silver Prices – 28 March 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold Price stood at Rs467,262 in Pakistan on March 28, Saturday amid roller coaster ride of bullion in local and global markets.

The rate for 10 grams of gold plunged by Rs858 to settle at Rs400,601. The decline follows a decline recorded a day earlier, when gold per tola deceased by Rs11,000 on Thursday, closing at Rs468,262.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Unit Latest Price Increase Gold Per Tola Rs467,262 -Rs1,000 Gold 10 Grams Rs400,601 -Rs854 Silver Per Tola Rs7,454 -Rs30 Gold (Intl.) Per Ounce $4,445 -$10

Globally, gold prices also posted a minor decrease, declining by $10 to reach $4,445 per ounce, which includes a premium of $20.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices also moved downward in the local market. The price of silver per tola decreased by Rs30, reaching Rs7,454, further reflecting the broader upward trend in precious metals.