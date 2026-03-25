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Gold nears Rs480,000 Per Tola in Pakistan after big jump; Check New Rates

By News Desk
1:28 pm | Mar 25, 2026
Gold Nears Rs480000 Per Tola In Pakistan After Big Jump Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices jumped higher in Pakistan in light of a massive surge in the international market. On Wednesday, the price of gold per tola skyrocketed by Rs15,200, hitting an eye-watering Rs479,262 in the local market.

The price of 10 grams of gold also jumped sharply by Rs13,031, reaching Rs410,889.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Category Latest Price Increase
Gold (per tola) Rs479,262 Rs15,200
Gold (10 grams) Rs410,889 Rs13,031
Gold (Int’l) $4,565 $152
Silver (per tola) Rs7,824 Rs370

This comes right on the heels of another major increase just a day earlier. On Wednesday, gold had already climbed by Rs16,300 per tola, closing at Rs464,062, making back-to-back gains even more alarming for buyers and investors.

Gold Rates Rebound After Two Day Decline In Pakistan

Behind this surge is powerful rally in the global market, where gold prices shot up by $152 to reach a staggering $4,565 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Adding to the upward trend, silver prices also witnessed a notable rise, increasing by Rs370 to settle at Rs7,824 per tola.

With consecutive sharp increases and global momentum driving prices higher, concerns are mounting as precious metals continue their relentless climb.

Per Tola Gold Price reaches Rs464,062 in Pakistan amid big jump in global market

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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