Per Tola Gold Price reaches Rs464,062 in Pakistan amid big jump in global market

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan rebounded after witnessing one of the sharpest declines, going up by Rs16,300 in line with the international market and bringing a strong recovery in local bullion rates.

Price of gold per tola jumped by Rs16,300 in a single day, reaching Rs464,062. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs13,975 to settle at Rs397,858.

Category New Price Gold (per tola) Rs464,062 Gold (10 grams) Rs397,858 Gold (international) $4,413 per ounce Silver (per tola) Rs7,454

The surge comes just a day after a significant drop was recorded on Monday, when gold prices per tola plunged by Rs43,600 in line with a decline in global rates, highlighting the volatility in the precious metals market.

In the international market, gold continued its upward momentum, increasing by $163 to reach $4,413 per ounce, along with an additional premium of $20. This global rise has directly impacted local prices, pushing them higher.

Meanwhile, silver prices also followed the same trend, registering an increase of Rs570 per tola to reach Rs7,454, further reflecting the overall bullish sentiment in the precious metals market.