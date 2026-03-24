Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan Today – 24 March 2026

Pakistan’s gold market was rocked by big drop as prices nosedived by a staggering Rs43,600 per tola in line with sharp decline in international rates.

Price of gold in the local market crashed to Rs447,762 per tola, marking one of the largest single-day drops ever recorded in the country and sending shockwaves through traders and investors. The downward trend continued, with the price of 10 grams of gold falling to Rs383,883.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Commodity Unit Price Change Gold Per tola Rs447,762 ↓ Rs43,600 Gold 10 grams Rs383,883 ↓ (included above trend) Gold (International) Per ounce $4,250 ↓ $436 Silver Per tola Rs6,884 ↓ Rs800

Globally, gold prices took a heavy hit, plunging by $436 to settle at $4,250 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Silver Price in Pakistan

Silver prices also followed suit, dropping by Rs800 to reach Rs6,884 per tola.

The sudden and massive drop in precious metal prices has stirred uncertainty in the market, leaving investors scrambling to understand what lies ahead.