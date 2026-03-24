Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan Today – 24 March 2026

Pakistan’s gold market was rocked by big drop as prices nosedived by a staggering Rs43,600 per tola in line with sharp decline in international rates.
Price of gold in the local market crashed to Rs447,762 per tola, marking one of the largest single-day drops ever recorded in the country and sending shockwaves through traders and investors. The downward trend continued, with the price of 10 grams of gold falling to Rs383,883.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Commodity
|Unit
|Price
|Change
|Gold
|Per tola
|Rs447,762
|↓ Rs43,600
|Gold
|10 grams
|Rs383,883
|↓ (included above trend)
|Gold (International)
|Per ounce
|$4,250
|↓ $436
|Silver
|Per tola
|Rs6,884
|↓ Rs800
Globally, gold prices took a heavy hit, plunging by $436 to settle at $4,250 per ounce, including a $20 premium.
Silver Price in Pakistan
Silver prices also followed suit, dropping by Rs800 to reach Rs6,884 per tola.
The sudden and massive drop in precious metal prices has stirred uncertainty in the market, leaving investors scrambling to understand what lies ahead.
Big Drop in Gold Prices in Pakistan as per Tola Rate falls by Rs43,600