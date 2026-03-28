Islamabad-Rawalpindi Metro Bus Service hours reduced to save energy

RAWALPINDI – The operational hours of the Islamabad-Rawalpindi Metro Bus Service have been shortened as part of the government’s energy-saving programme.

The service will now close at 9:00 pm, with all stations shutting down by 9:40 pm. The last buses will depart simultaneously from Rawalpindi to Islamabad and vice versa.

Authorities cited the ongoing global petroleum shortage as a reason for the adjustment, while assuring that Pakistan’s fuel supply remains under control. O

Officials emphasized that, with public cooperation and national unity, the country will overcome the energy challenges. They also stressed that protecting citizens’ economic well-being remains a top priority.

The federal government has raised the price of kerosene oil by Rs4.66 per litre, bringing it to Rs433.40, effective March 28, according to an official Petroleum Division notification.

Despite sharp increases in global oil prices, the government has kept petrol and diesel rates unchanged at Rs321.17 and Rs335.86 per litre, respectively, to protect consumers from international price fluctuations.

Under the Petroleum Development Cess (PDC), the government will compensate oil marketing companies with Rs95.59 per litre on petrol and Rs203.88 per litre on diesel, as outlined in the notification.