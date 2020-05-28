PM Imran summons session of media strategic committee today
Web Desk
01:39 PM | 28 May, 2020
PM Imran summons session of media strategic committee today
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned session of media strategic committee to discuss countrywide political and economic condition today (Thursday).

According to media details, the meeting will be held in PM House at 4:00pm, where the premier will provide the participants with guidelines on government policy.

The meeting will also exchange views and consultation strategy regarding increasing spread of coronavirus cases in the country. 

More From This Category
BMC’ senior doctor dies of COVID-19 in Quetta
11:01 AM | 29 May, 2020
Four of a family killed in Khairpur road mishap
10:02 AM | 29 May, 2020
NDMA to acquiring 15 planes to spray on ...
08:57 AM | 29 May, 2020
Pakistan's commitment towards global peace ...
08:29 AM | 29 May, 2020
Shocking — Rs30 million found under PIA plane ...
11:39 PM | 28 May, 2020
Three media employees died from coronavirus in ...
10:39 PM | 28 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Samaa FM staffer achieves victory in sexual harassment case against colleagues
08:35 PM | 28 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr