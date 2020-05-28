PM Imran summons session of media strategic committee today
01:39 PM | 28 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned session of media strategic committee to discuss countrywide political and economic condition today (Thursday).
According to media details, the meeting will be held in PM House at 4:00pm, where the premier will provide the participants with guidelines on government policy.
The meeting will also exchange views and consultation strategy regarding increasing spread of coronavirus cases in the country.
