FMs from Pakistan, Turkey discuss bilateral ties, rising Islamophobia in phone call
Web Desk
05:58 PM | 28 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Wednesday called Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi wherein they exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Qureshi extended felicitations to Foreign Minister Cavusoglu on 97th Republic Day of Turkey to be observed on Thursday (29 October).

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in touch on issues of concern to the Muslim Ummah, including the rising Islamophobia.

The Turkish foreign minister appreciated the stance taken by the Prime Minister on the subject.

The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction at mutual collaboration between Pakistan and Turkey at multilateral fora.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated appreciation for the principled stance taken by Turkey on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Turkey's steadfast support in this regard.

He also conveyed sympathies and condolences at the loss of precious lives in the Peshawar terrorist attack and reaffirmed Turkey's solidarity with Pakistan.

