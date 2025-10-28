Tarar exposes Indian propaganda on false claims of Pakistani troop deployment in Gaza

ISLAMABAD – The Minister for Information and Broadcasting exposed Indian propaganda regarding the alleged deployment of Pakistani troops in Gaza and recognition of Israel.

According to reports, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information once again unmasked false claims made by Indian media.

The minister revealed that Indian media falsely claimed Pakistan’s military leadership had reached an agreement with the CIA and Mossad to send 20,000 Pakistani soldiers to Gaza.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar clarified that Pakistan has neither recognized Israel nor discussed any troop deployment.

He added that both the ISPR and the Foreign Office have never confirmed or announced any such mission in Gaza.

Tarar said Firstpost violated journalistic ethics by misquoting a private newspaper out of context, adding that the so-called “intelligence leaks” and claims in the Indian report were fabricated and misleading.

He noted that Firstpost even cited sources like CNN-News18, which has previously published unverified reports. Tarar reaffirmed that Pakistan’s stance on supporting the Palestinian right to self-determination remains clear and principled.

The minister said that “India’s state-backed media, under Modi’s influence, has stooped to spreading ridiculous propaganda.”