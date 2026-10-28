Afghan Taliban Ban Eye Transplants despite Free Cornea Donations from Pakistani Doctors

KABUL — Afghan Taliban restricted corneal transplant surgeries, declaring the sight-restoring procedure ‘Un-Islamic’ despite free eye tissue donations from Pakistani-origin doctors.

The controversial move forced hospitals in Kabul and Jalalabad to suspend operations, shattering the hopes of hundreds of blind Afghans. The restriction has also disrupted a humanitarian programme backed by the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA), which had already helped more than 150 Afghan patients undergo corneal transplants.

Hundreds of blind Afghans who were hoping to regain their eyesight have been dealt a devastating blow after Taliban authorities reportedly banned corneal transplant surgeries, declaring the life-changing medical procedure contrary to their interpretation of Islamic teachings. The controversial decision brought free eye-transplant programme to a sudden standstill, forcing hospitals in Kabul and Jalalabad to turn away patients who had spent months waiting for the chance to see again.

Even more alarming is that the restriction was reportedly imposed through verbal instructions rather than a publicly issued written decree. Doctors say they have no choice but to comply, fearing punishment if they continue performing the operations.

The development gets attention to growing challenges facing Afghanistan’s healthcare system under Taliban rule, particularly as patients with treatable blindness find themselves caught between medical necessity and religious restrictions.

The transplant programme had been stopped in August following orders attributed to Taliban authorities.

The reported ban particularly affected humanitarian programme supported by Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA), a US-based organisation with a long history of providing donated corneas to patients in Pakistan.

Established in 2017, APPNA’s charitable corneal donation initiative has helped thousands of people receive sight-restoring treatment. Its earlier records documented more than 5,000 donated corneas supplied through the programme, with subsequent updates reporting further expansion.

In 2026, the organisation extended its services to Afghanistan, where decades of conflict and inadequate healthcare facilities had created an urgent need for specialist eye treatment. The results were significant. Within approximately four months, more than 150 corneal transplant surgeries were performed with the programme’s support.