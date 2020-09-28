PM Imran bans ministers, bureaucrats’ meetings with military officials

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has barred cabinet members and bureaucrats from meeting directly with the military establishment and attending briefings, a notification said Monday.

According to The News report, the premier was receiving reports of direct meetings and briefings of ministers and bureaucrats with the military establishment.

The ministers and bureaucrats’ meetings with the military establishment are violative of the 1973 Rules of Business. The cabinet division has sent orders regarding the ban to cabinet members and bureaucrats.

According to the orders issued by the Cabinet Division, the Ministry of Defence should be approached for meetings, correspondence, and briefing with senior officers of GHQ, Navy, and Air Force. The Defence Ministry will arrange meetings and briefings of ministers and bureaucrats concerned as per the Rules of Business.

The defence minister and secretary defence will inform Prime Minister Imran Khan in advance about the meetings, correspondence, and briefing. After the permission of the prime minister, the Defence Ministry will issue the required instructions to the ministry concerned.

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif has banned party leaders from holding direct meetings with the military leadership.