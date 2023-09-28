Islamabad weather update

Dry and sunny weather to persist in the twin cities of Islamabad, and Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Islamabad Rain Update

Amid the dry weather, Met Office said there are no chances of rain-wind in the capital before the weekend.

Islamabad Temperature Today

The mercury was recorded at 29 before noon and it can touch 33°C during peak hours. Humidity was recorded at over 40 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 11km/h.

Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 10km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 103, which is unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country Thursday evening/night and is likely to persist till Saturday.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Wednesday evening/night and the following two days.

However, light rain is expected in Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday evening/night.

On Thursday, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, potohar region, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night hours.