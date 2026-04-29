Bowler takes double hat-trick in Country league

Miles Davis stunned the cricket world by achieving one of the rarest feats in the sport’s history.

Representing Penkridge Cricket Club against Pelsall Cricket Club, Davis claimed six wickets in six consecutive deliveries, completing a remarkable double hat-trick — a feat he himself described as “unbelievable.”

Penkridge had earlier posted 168 runs. In reply, Pelsall were 49-2 when Davis turned the match around with a devastating spell. After starting the ninth over with a wide ball, he bounced back brilliantly, taking two wickets in the final two deliveries of that over and four more in his next over, reducing the opposition to 49-9.

Six wickets in six balls! 😮 Penkridge CC bowler Myles Davis took a double hat-trick on Saturday. Wickets 3, 5 and 6 were caught on camera! pic.twitter.com/5OsYDcT2Rd — Test Match Special (@bbctms) April 28, 2026

Davis finished with outstanding figures of 7 wickets for 16 runs in 6 overs, helping his side secure a commanding 116-run victory.

Interestingly, Davis is an electrician by profession, and his appearance in the match was made possible with the help of a colleague.