Pakistan Forces wreak havoc on Afghan Taliban Posts in fierce Chaman clashes

ISLAMABAD – Fresh clashes reported near Pak-Afghan border, where Pakistani forces launched powerful strikes in Balochistan’s Chaman sector, destroying multiple Afghan Taliban posts and vehicles under ongoing military campaign ‘Operation Ghazab lil-Haq’.

The strikes were carried out in direct response to what they described as “unprovoked aggression” from Afghan Taliban fighters and associated militant groups operating across the border. Pakistan Army reportedly executed precise and coordinated operations, heavily targeting Taliban positions in Chaman and inflicting significant damage.

The assault forced both Afghan Taliban elements and “Fitna al Khawarij” to retreat from forward areas under pressure from sustained military action.

Officials stressed that Pakistan’s armed forces remain fully committed to defending national borders, stressing that operations will continue relentlessly until all strategic objectives of the campaign are achieved.

This latest wave of action follows similar operations a day earlier, when additional Afghan Taliban posts were reportedly destroyed in the same sector. Earlier on Sunday, security forces also struck gun positions in South Waziristan after cross-border firing allegedly targeted civilians, injuring three people, including two women.

The situation comes amid a sharp rise in militant violence, particularly in KP and Balochistan, where attacks frequently target security personnel and law enforcement agencies. In response, Pakistan has intensified counterterrorism operations across multiple fronts.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged Afghan Taliban authorities to dismantle what it calls militant sanctuaries on Afghan soil, particularly those linked to the TTP. However, officials say these demands have gone unanswered, further fueling tensions.

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq was initially launched in February this year after cross-border attacks linked to Afghan Taliban elements. Although the operation was temporarily paused on March 18 at request of friendly Islamic countries, it was resumed on March 26 with renewed intensity.