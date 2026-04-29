Toyota Fortuner gets big price cut in Pakistan; Check New Rates

ISLAMABAD – Toyota slashed prices of its popular Fortuner SUV lineup, offering relief of up to nearly Rs2.5 million on select variants in a move that has quickly drawn attention from buyers.

Under revised pricing, Fortuner G variant is now available at Rs12,435,000, while the higher-spec Fortuner V has been priced at Rs14,935,000. This marks a dramatic drop from previous rates, where the G stood at Rs14,939,000 and the V was listed at Rs17,509,000. The price cuts shows cut of Rs2,504,000 on G model and Rs2,574,000 on V variant.

The company described the offer as strictly time-limited, with availability restricted to a limited number of units. The campaign has been branded “Back by demand,” suggesting that the discounted pricing has returned due to strong customer interest in the model.

In a similar development, Indus Motor Company expanded its commitment to local manufacturing, increasing its investment in auto parts localisation to Rs5.1 billion. This follows the approval of an additional Rs1 billion investment on top of an earlier Rs4.1 billion plan.

According to a disclosure filed with the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company’s board approved the revised investment on April 24. The localisation project aims to boost the share of locally produced components in vehicles assembled in Pakistan and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on imported parts, strengthen Pakistan’s domestic auto parts industry, and generate employment opportunities while improving long-term supply chain stability.